Fortnite's 11.30 patch notes detail minor changes and Star Wars event prep

What's in the Fortnite 11.30 patch notes? This week's update has some big changes for console players, but the PC only gets a few minor tweaks in prep for the big Fortnite Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip event happening this weekend. Check the other bug fixes and improvements below.

Otherwise, splitscreen is coming to Xbox and PS4 players, gifting limits have been increased, and that damned ammo indicator's no longer a bar but an actual number.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's also a new unnamed location, a little ice fort in the northwest quadrant of the map. Bust up cubes for good loot, if you have the patience. The suckers have 3000 health.

Here's everything in the Fortnite 11.30 update:

Changes:

Introducing Split Screen.

Play Duos and Squads with a friend on the same PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. This is an early release of Split Screen; we will continue to improve the feature. Please report bugs via the in-game Feedback tool.

Preview what’s in the Item Shop using your mobile device.

With Party Hub, you can now preview what’s new in the Item Shop before loading into the game. To do this, open Party Hub, swipe right, and tap “Preview Items.”

Increased the daily Item Shop gifting limit from 3 to 5.

Changed Ammo Indicator.

Now a visual representation of remaining ammo number rather than a solid bar.

You can now choose when to transition from the “Eliminated By” screen to the end-of-match XP screen.

To transition to the end-of-match XP screen, press “Continue” on the “Eliminated By” screen.

Made preparations for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker live event at Risky Reels on December 14, 2 PM ET.

Bug fixes:

Resolved an issue involving the Safe Zone setting on Xbox One returning to 1.00 upon each login.

Resolved an issue involving some trees and metal fences in Arena not granting the correct material increase.

The Magma Wrap now appears correctly on the Bandage Bazooka and Pistol.

Resolved an issue involving the Bandolette Outfit appearing to have two hairstyles merged together.

Resolved an issue involving some items from the Twin Turntables set appearing grainy and pixelated.

The Social menu Friends List on mobile devices no longer auto-scrolls to the top when players try to scroll down.

Resolved an issue involving players’ Quick Bar being inadvertently defaulted off on mobile devices.