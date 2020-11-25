Black Friday motherboard deal: save $40 on MSI's MPG X570 Gaming Edge WiFi

AMD's X570 chipset is the top option for a Ryzen build, but you don't have to pay top dollar for an X570 motherboard. Proving that fact is this discounted MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge WiFi motherboard. Normally priced at $209.99, it is the recipient of a Black Friday motherboard discount on Amazon, where it can be had for $169.99.

That is a $40 price cut on a high-end motherboard that is primed for Ryzen, including AMD's latest generation Ryzen 5000 series based on Zen 3. While we have not used this specific model, we do employ the Z490 equivalent for our Intel testbed. We also consider the Carbon model to be one of the best gaming motherboards for Ryzen builds.

They're similar boards, and the model on sale here has some advantages, like an extra PCI Express expansion slot (it has two PCIe 4.0 slots and three PCIe 3.0 slots) and four RGB lighting headers instead of three. It also boasts a thoughtful designe intended to making build a PC easier, such as outward facing SATA ports. And for high-speed storage duties, it comes equipped with a pair of M.2 slots, to plug in those fast and fancy NVMe SSDs.

This is a great motherboard for built a high-end Ryzen gaming PC around. It gets no better than the X570 chipset, and you get a bunch of connectivity options to boot, including the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard (both Type-A and Type-C).View Deal

The rear I/O is pretty fleshed out, too. It offers up three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, a serial port, audio jacks with an optical S/PDIF, a GbE LAN port, and an HDMI output.

Overall, this is a top shelf motherboard that is worthy of the best AMD has to offer, at a more value oriented price point than what it normally goes for.