The best Newegg Black Friday deals: the PC gaming gear we've found for less

Newegg is to PC gaming what a Warhammer shop is to miniatures. It's our go-to for PC parts, peripherals, and more. That's why it's a great place to look out for Black Friday deals, even half way into November, as Newegg's Black Friday deals festivities have well and truly begun.

Everyone's kicking off Black Friday early this year, it seems. That gives you ample opportunity to bag a deal, and with Newegg's Black Friday price protection, you aren't even at risk of being undercut later when the price plummets.

In fact, most of the deals we've outlined below fall under Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection plan.

What is Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection? Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection takes the danger out of shopping early this Black Friday. If you purchase a product with the Black Friday Price Protection badge on it from October 14 to November 21, 2021, you'll be automatically enrolled in the price protection scheme. Don't worry, you don't have to do anything, it just means if the price of that item decreases on or before November 30, 2021, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference to your payment method.

Below you'll find the deals personally curated by the PC Gamer team, full of products we've used and happily recommend. Check them out.

Best Newegg system deals

MSI Pulse GL66 MSI GF65 Thin | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 10750H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,299 $1,099 after $100 rebate at Newegg (save $200)

A decent CPU combined with an RTX 3060 for just over a grand, you can't go wrong really. With a nippy 144Hz monitor, and 16GB of ram keeping it chugging along, you can bet it'll see you right for most gaming as it's been one of our favourites for a while.

MSI GP66 Leopard MSI GP66 Leopard | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,299 $1,799 at Newegg (save $500)

For a laptop with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU, this is an absolute steal. Not only do you get a smashing 240Hz screen to cater for the sky-high framerates it'll be pumping out, you also get a good amount of storage, too.

Newegg PC component deals

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | eight-core, 16-thread | 105W | $449 $384 at Newegg (save $65)

Saving $65 on a Zen 3 CPU is no bad thing, especially when that nets you a speedy 8-core processor that will eat up your games and more creative apps. AMD is still competitive with Intel, despite the great advances it has made with Alder Lake, so don't discount this chip because of that. Also, as a platform, AMD is the more affordable option right now.

WD_Black SN750 SE | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $139.99 WD_Black SN750 SE | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $139.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $40)

This Special Edition take on the SN750 supports PCIe 4.0, although the throughput of 3,600MB/s is only just better than the best PCIe 3.0 drives. It is however a decent price for a 1TB SSD that offers decent 4K read and write performance. Not the fastest drive around, but at under $100, it's not a bad deal by any means.

Seagate FireCuda 530 Seagate FireCuda 530 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $249.99 $209.99 at Newegg (save $40)

The FireCuda 530 is one of the fastest drives around but is held back somewhat by its high price. With the SN850 and 980 Pro offering roughly the same performance but for a lot less, it's been hard to unreservedly recommend Seagate's drove. This $40 saving helps on that front, and if you're looking for some super speedy storage, this won't disappoint.

ASRock B550 PG Velocita ASRock Phantom Gaming PG Velocita motherboard | B550 | AM4 socket | ATX | $219.99 $159.99 at Newegg (saved $60)

We recommend the closely related Mini-ITX version of this board as one of the best AMD motherboards for gaming, and the same goes for the larger ATX model. This is definitely a more reasonable motherboard for an AMD Ryzen gaming PC, and it offers a decent number of USB ports with a touch of RGB flair.

Super Flower Leadex III 750W 80+ Gold Super Flower Leadex III | 80 Plus Bronze | Fully modular | 5-year warranty | 850W | $129.99 $84.99 at Newegg (save $45)

Super Flower used to be responsible for making some of the best PSUs known to PC gaming under the guise of another well-known brand, but nowadays it's going along in the US as Super Flower. That still means a lot in terms of quality, too, as the company has proven again and again. This 850W model specifically is plenty for modern GPUs, and a good buy at this price.

Intel Core i5-11600K Intel Core i5 11600K | six-core, 12-thread | 125W | $299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40)

Of all the 11th Gen chips, it was the Core i5 11600K that stood out to us as a good deal for gamers. That said, it's recently been replaced by the more capable Core i5 12600K, though you can't find that for anywhere near as cheap. Bonus here is you can also save cash on a cheaper motherboard, so it's all-round a great pick for a budget PC.

Newegg peripheral deals

EVGA X17 gaming mouse | 16,000 DPI | 8K Hz polling rate | $79.99 EVGA X17 gaming mouse | 16,000 DPI | 8K Hz polling rate | $79.99 $39.99 at Newegg (save 50%)

EVGA recently decided to do away with the more traditional 1,000Hz polling rate in favour of an 8K one, which it says is that much faster for competitive gaming. The X17 is the wired mouse with said high polling rate, and it's a pretty nifty mouse besides that, too.

EVGA Z20 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | per-key RGB lighting | $174.99 EVGA Z20 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | per-key RGB lighting | $174.99 $74.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This EVGA keyboard is a bit of a steal at $74.99, as it's one of the more recent arrivals from the company and fully mechanical. That said, it has tracked at this price for a few months on Amazon, but that doesn't make it any less of a deal today if you're in the market.

Shure MV7 Podcast microphone Shure MV7 podcast microphone | USB and XLR | $249 $219 at Newegg (save $30)

Our Jorge loved the Shure MV7 when he reviewed it, and we're pretty sure you will too. It's widely compatible with heaps of hardware thanks to its dual-USB and XLR connectivity, and while this isn't a massive saving on this mic, we didn't expect to see it drop in price at all this Black Friday.