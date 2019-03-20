Watch Epic Games' GDC 2019 keynote livestream here

Epic's State of Unreal keynote is being livestreamed this morning at 9.30PDT from GDC 2019 in San Francisco. If you're interested in watching it, we've embedded a link to the stream above. Epic's talk is focused on its Unreal Engine technology, spotlighting important advancements, and generally exploring the ways Epic is trying to help its partner developers reach greater heights.

Still, as Google's Stadia announcement yesterday showed, you never know what kind of interesting stories will come out of GDC talks. Especially as Epic itself has teased "loads of announcements" on Twitter.

Our #GDC19 "State of Unreal" opening session is almost here! Tune in to https://t.co/WMspyOoBAy at 9:30AM PDT for loads of announcements and live demonstrations! Learn more: https://t.co/9r9BEarpgv #UnrealGDC pic.twitter.com/ByRw6JqqM5March 20, 2019

What will they entail? We won't have long to wait, but given how busy Epic's been the last few months, it'll no doubt be worth watching.