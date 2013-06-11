Popular

Trials Fusion backflips onto the PC

trialsfusion

Finnish developer RedLynx is bringing the next Trials game to PC. After performing three consecutive backflips, Trials Fusion will land on PC and other platforms in 2014, carrying a new trick system and relocating the franchise from deserts and warehouses to the cloudy future.

Ubisoft tells Joystiq that Fusion is "set in a shining vision of what our future could be, where technology and nature co-exist," also saying that the game will feature "social and visual breakthroughs." We're interested to see what a Trials that emphasizes tricks as well as beating the clock will play like. The debut trailer also features Trials Frontier, a mobile version that was announced today.

