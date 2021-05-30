Popular

This week in PC gaming: Resident Evil Village and Apex Legends Season 9

By

Lady D's takes center stage.

This week in PC gaming is also available on YouTube

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

This Week in PC Gaming -  May 02 - May 08 

May 4

Apex Legends Season 9

May 7

Resident Evil Village

James Davenport
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments