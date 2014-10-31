This War of Mine trailer reveals November release for the stark survival game

This War of Mine is a grim game about a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged, crumbling city during a war. It's obviously an interesting counterpoint to games where you play as a body-armoured, headshotting killing machine, instead putting you in charge of a vulnerable community suffering from the clashing politics of world leaders far above them. I'm interested to see how it plays, but until the game's release date of November 14th, devs 11 Bit studios have released a new trailer we can enjo...well, more grimly appreciate in the meantime.

You'll spend the daytime in This War of Mine hiding from the many snipers perched around the city, giving you a chance to craft, tend to your fellow survivors, and shore up your hideout's defences. Night's the only time at which you'll be able to explore your surrounding area in order to scavenge necessary supplies. It sounds a little like a (much more) serious version of State of Decay, minus (obviously) all the zombies.

This War of Mine was announced back in March, but it's only recently that we've been shown any in-game footage. As you can see, it looks particularly lovely—well, as lovely as you can get for a game about the horrors of war.