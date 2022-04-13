The Witcher 3's next-gen upgrade has been delayed 'until further notice'

Audio player loading…

The long-overdue next-gen Witcher 3 upgrade has been delayed yet again. CD Projekt announced today that the planned release in the second quarter of 2022 has been postponed, and a new release target has not been set.

"Based on recommendations from persons in charge of development, the Company has decided to have its in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," CD Projekt said. "The Company is currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus has to postpone the game’s release, previously scheduled for Q2 2022."

We'll update you as soon as we can.

The statement is brief but implies that the participation of modders in the development of the upgrade, confirmed by CD Projekt in 2021, has come to an end. The fact that the studio needs to postpone the release "until further notice," as it said on Twitter, while it figures out what actually needs to be done also suggests that the job thus far has not gone especially smoothly (or, it would seem, with sufficient oversight).

This is the second lengthy delay for the next-gen upgrade, which will be available to PC owners as a free update: It was originally announced in September 2020 with an expected 2021 release, but in October 2021 it was pushed into mid-2022, as CD Projekt struggled to address problems with Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt declined to comment further on the reasons for the delay, or when a new release date might be announced.