Supermassive's next game is a summer camp nightmare starring Scream, Aliens and A Nightmare on Elm Street actors

Summer camps aren't ubiquitous in the UK like they are across the Atlantic, so my experience of them largely comes from movies like Addams Family Values and Friday the 13th. They don't make them seem very appealing. And now they're going to take another hit to their reps, with Supermassive's The Quarry promising to turn the last day of summer camp into an "unpredictable night of horror".

For the uninitiated: Supermassive makes choice-laden narrative adventures evocative of classic horror flicks. They're spooky interactive movies, essentially, usually featuring some well-known actors and, at least in The Dark Pictures Anthology, some of the best co-op around.

For the last few years, Supermassive has been working on that aforementioned anthology, with the third entry, House of Ashes, appearing last year. The anthology was initially meant to spit out a new game every six months, but that plan collapsed immediately, seemingly turning into an annual release schedule. It's not finished yet, which is why it's surprising that The Quarry is its own distinct thing, separate from The Dark Pictures.

The vibe feels closer to Until Dawn, specifically channelling teen slasher movies, which makes the casting of Scream's David Arquette especially appropriate. Joining him are Aliens' Lance Henriksen and A Nightmare on Elm Street's Lin Shaye. It's not just a bunch of old horror vets: Modern Family's Ariel Winter, Jurassic World's Justice Smith and Dollface's Brenda Song will also be trying to survive the night.

It's a classic setup: it's the last day of summer camp, so the kids decide to throw an adult-free party, hosted by nine camp counsellors, each playable. Naturally, things take a turn for the worse, with "blood-drenched locals" and "something far more sinister" hunting the teens.

Like the rest of Supermassive's library, The Quarry is more than happy to kill everyone off, but you'll also be able to save them. It'll depend on the choices you make and how you develop their relationships. So it's not just about split-second decisions in the face of imminent death—rivalries, relationship trouble and romance can all have a big impact.

If running around a summer camp while being chased by some maniacs sounds like your kind of thing, you'll be able to take it for a spin soon enough. It's due on June 10.