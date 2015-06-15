The Old Republic: Knights of the Fallen Empire expansion announced

The first Star Wars trailer revealed at EA's E3 press conference wasn't for something entirely new. Rather, it was a new chunk of something old. Knights of the Fallen Empire is the next expansion for The Old Republic, and, according to EA, it takes the Star Wars MMO "back to the routes of Bioware style storytelling".

The expansion will feature new worlds, new companions, and a story centred around a dangerous new faction. It will also raise the level cap to 65, and let you to create a new level 60 character in order to jump straight into the expansion's story.

"Your character will become the Outlander," reveals Bioware's announcement post, "a veteran of the Great Galactic War who comes face-to-face with a new threat to the galaxy: the Emperor of the Eternal Throne."

Knights of the Fallen Empire is due out on October 27, and will be free to The Old Republic subscribers.