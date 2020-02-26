The latest HyperX headset supports wireless charging with a Qi pad

Wireless gaming headsets are everywhere these days, so how do you separate yourself from the pack? If you're HyperX, you embrace the Qi wireless charging standard. The company's new Cloud Flight S is its first gaming headset to do so, and if you own a Qi charging pad, you can power it back up without plugging it in when it runs out of juice.

"As the wireless gaming peripheral market continues to grow, we are excited to start shipping the first gaming headset that supports Qi wireless charging," said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. "Cloud Flight S is a great wireless headset for people wanting high-quality audio and the freedom and flexibility to play without cables."

HyperX claims the Cloud Flight S can last up to 30 hours per charge. It broadcasts over 2.4GHz by way of an included dongle, with a rated range of up to 20 meters. Naturally, both battery life and the actual wireless range will depend on your specific usage and setup.

Drivers: 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 10Hz-22kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sound pressure level: 99.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 1 percent

Weight: 310 grams

Weight with mic: 320 grams

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (1m)

The Cloud Flight S is equipped with large 50mm drivers. HyperX says the headset is custom-tuned to deliver virtual 7.1 surround sound with "crystal clear highs, mids, and lows."

We haven't tested this headset yet, but there are a few reviews out there with mixed impressions. Android Central found it to offer "exceptional comfort and sound" albeit with a "subpar mic," and VentureBeat was impressed with the audio quality as well. The Verge, however, found the sound to be "lackluster."

If you want to take a leap of faith, the Cloud Flight S is available now for $159.99. It doesn't come with a Qi wireless charging pad, which is a bummer, but at least those are relatively cheap.