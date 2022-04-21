The House of the Dead: Remake shambling to PC next week

Audio player loading…

The PC is hardly the natural home for Sega's House of the Dead series, given that clicking all over your screen with a mouse to shoot zombies in a rail shooter isn't nearly as satisfying as using a lightgun. But that's not stopping Sega from trying, and The House of the Dead Remake, which was recently released on Nintendo Switch, looks set to come to Steam and GOG later this month (thanks, VGC).

Does it actually look any good? Hmm, maybe not, but these games were always drowning in their own shlock – from terrible voice-acting, to the ridiculously inept civilians stumbling into your crosshairs and the goofy biohazard story that makes Resident Evil look po-faced and mature. That over-egged delivery of the line 'Duh House of Duh Dead' at the end of the trailer is all the proof we need that this isn't a game to take too seriously.

Even if you're the kind of person who embraces the crapness, the PC has always been a bit bereft of compelling lightgun options. Things have been looking up a bit of late though. There's the well-publicised crowdfunded Sinden Lightgun, which emulates the mouse and is seemingly the first lightgun that works directly with an LCD TV without requiring an IR sensor. The Gun4IR is another popular—if prohibitively expensive—option.

If you're on a budget, you can always use a Wiimote with gun attachment, an IR sensor bar, and emulate your mouse through it using a tool like Touchmote.

Developer Forever Entertainment has previously confirmed that it's already working on a remake of The House of the Dead 2, so chances are that will shamble over to PC too eventually. If you don't want to splash out on a lightgun or play using a mouse, you can always arm yourself with a keyboard instead with the perfectly enjoyable first-person typer, The Typing of The Dead: Overkill.