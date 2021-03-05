The Division 2's next big update won't be out until late 2021 'at the earliest'

In February, Ubisoft made the surprise announcement that The Division 2 will be getting new content in 2021. Title update 12, released in December 2020, had been planned as the game's final major update, but there was apparently enough demand to keep the wheels turning on it. "Thanks to your continued support, we are now in the early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021," Ubisoft said.

Today it revealed more about what's going on behind the scenes, saying that Adrian Trasca and Yannick Banchereau will be staying on the game as producer and associate creative director, and that development of the new content, which is being handled by Ubisoft Massive, will be supported by developers at Ubisoft Bucharest. The next big update will include an all-new game mode, as well as "new ways to progress your agent with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability."

Unfortunately, this is all still a good way off: Ubisoft said work on the new update "is still in the early stages," and isn't expected to go live until late 2021 "at the earliest." In the meantime, The Division 2 will bring back previously-run seasons that were released during Year 2, giving players a chance to score rewards and collectibles they may have missed the first time around.

"On top of re-running seasons, we will continue to support the game with new Apparel Events and some minor Title Updates focused on game health," Ubisoft said.

One other big change for Division fans is that Hamish Bode, the long-time host of The Division 2's State of the Game streams, has moved to a new position as communications manager at Ubisoft Stockholm, and thus will no longer be involved with the show. Bode confirmed the change in a message on Twitter, saying that the change is "exciting and, to be honest, bittersweet," and that he'll continue to keep an eye on the game as a member of the community.