The best Steam Summer Sale deals: Day 6

It's another good day to be a PC gamer (isn't every day, though, really?) with a new set of Steam Summer Sale deals to pad your library for the long hot days of hiding inside ahead. If nothing has caught your eye yet, there's still another weekend to go, but we're pretty happy with today's selection—they're not all brand new, but between the heartfelt Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and the vast wasteland of Fallout New Vegas, there's a few hundred hours of amazing and diverse gaming at a deep discount.

Don't forget to check out GOG's summer deals, too.

Reminder: if a game isn't a daily deal or a flash sale, it could pop up later in the sale for an even lower price. If you want to be safe, wait until June 30 to pick up a sale-long deal.

5 - Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

80% off: $2.99 / £2.19 - Steam store page

There are a lot of great stories in games, but few are as affecting as the one here, a story about two brothers traveling a dangerous world to save their father. The characters you meet are painted in broad strokes, but each one has an endearing quality—the scene with the ogres is just delightful. It's not just a great story, though: the puzzles in Brothers, and how you solve them by controlling both siblings at the same time, are a joy to solve, even if they're not particularly difficult. It's not a long game, but it's a great four-hour journey for the money.

4 - The Blackwell Bundle

90% off: $1.99 / £1.49 Steam store page Flash sale: Buy it before 8 p.m. EST

This is an absurdly good price for the first four Blackwell games—a series of noir adventures about a psychic detective and her decidedly dead partner. What makes the series worth experiencing is its refusal to fall back on traditional adventure puzzles. Progress is rarely about what you've picked up, but rather what you know. Information is a tool to be used, and investigation reveals new leads and ways to overcome your problems. Beyond that, there's a dramatic story played out between likeable characters; a story that slowly escalates in impact up to the (non-bundled and less discounted) fifth and final game. You can grab Blackwell Epiphany for 40% off.

3 - Torchlight II

75% off: $4.99 / £3.74 - Steam store page

Let's celebrate choice: Diablo III has improved a lot since launch (the Auction House closes today, by the way), but here's one of our other favorite action RPGs , and you can currently buy eight copies of it for the price of one Diablo III. We don't know why you would do that, but hey, Steam gifts are a lovely way to show a friend you care.

2 - Metro Last Light Complete

66% off: $6.79 / £6.79 - Steam store page

Metro: Last Light is still one of the best-looking games on PC , and it's our go-to game any time we want to see how well a PC runs. But it's also a great shooter, with a few stealth sections that work better than you'd expect. It's also surprisingly sad: it's not often that a first-person shooter will move you as much as post-apocalyptic Moscow does. This “Complete” edition also adds all of the released DLC for the game, including the single-player focused Chronicles pack.

1 - Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

66% off: $6.79 / £5.09 - Steam store page

Wandering the wasteland is one of the best parts of any Fallout game, and New Vegas' collected edition here gives you a lot of wasteland to cover. The base game feel more like an open, living world than Bethesda's version of a post-apocalyptic D.C., but the collection of add-ons—five in all—makes that world even denser. Factor in the thriving mod community on Steam Workshop and you could be living in that wasteland for a long time.

Other great deals today

Remember that games not categorized as Daily Deals or Flash Sales may be reduced further later in the sale.

Nidhogg (66% off) $5.09 / £3.73

Gone Home (75% off) $4.99 / £3.74

Spec Ops: The Line (67% off) $9.89 / £6.59

Syberia Bundle (90% off) $1.49 / £1.09