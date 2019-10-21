Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – the cheapest way to get it on PC in Australia

(Image credit: Activision)

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare releases in Australia this Friday: October 25 to be precise. The 2019 reboot won't get a physical PC release in Australia, so if you were planning to visit a bricks and mortar on Friday morning, well, a) that's very unusual, and b) just don't.

Actually, your choices are fairly limited, but the good news is that buying it direct from Battle.net – which is the launcher it will use – isn't the cheapest way to get it. Green Man Gaming is selling the game for $82.75, but if you're a new user you can use the NEWBIE discount code for an extra 15 percent off, bringing the total down to $70.30.

The list below is for the Standard Edition of Modern Warfare. Naturally there are more expensive editions, in the form of the Operator Edition and the Operator Enhanced Edition, both offering a variety of digital-only rewards. But if you're after the cheapest copy of Modern Warfare, you'll probably want to avoid these.

Without further ado, here's the (short) list of places to get Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare for PC in Australia:

Green Man Gaming – $82.75 ($70.30 using the NEWBIE discount code)

Humble Bundle – $89.95 ($80.95 for Humble Monthly subscribers)

Battle.net – $89.95

...yep, that's about what you're limited to in Australia, with Green Man Gaming coming out on top (unless you're a Humble Monthly subscriber). We'll keep this page updated should better / more prices come to light, but in the meantime, here's everything we know about Modern Warfare.

