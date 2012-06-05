Massive list of Diablo 3 features confirmed and denied by Bashiok

Diablo 3 has only been out a few weeks, but players are already getting very vocal about changes they would like to see to the game. WoW Insider recently spotted a thread in which Blizzard community manager Bashiok confirmed, refuted, and danced around a slew of such suggestions. I've organized them into neat categories below, based on how likely he says they are to happen.
Coming in the next major patch
- Ability to lock the buttons on the action bar
- Ability to sort the auction house by Buyout Only
- Ability to change the font size in the chat window
- A visible buff icon for Magic Weapon
- Selling damaged items on the auction house automatically repairs them for the buyer for free
- Quick Join will show what difficulty your friends are playing and who else is in the game with them
Planned feature:
- Changing follower AI so they don't target invulnerable enemies and aren't so zealous to engage things like treasure goblins before you start attacking
- Starting a new game on Nightmare or higher will show you a tooltip about enabling Elective Mode
- Auction House UI improvements
- Invulnerable Minions (mob prefix) are "a bit ridiculous right now," and will probably be tweaked
Dev team "wish list" feature:
- Ability to move and resize the chat window
- Retaining Nephalem Valor stacks if you're disconnected due to a connection issue
- "Smart" potion button that automatically uses the next best potion you have in your inventory
- Ability to save and quickly swap between builds, import builds from the website into the game
- Improved chat UI, possibly with player-made channels
We'll think about it:
- Visible indicator of how much damage absorption you have left on a spell like Diamond Skin
- Having your last hired follower keep following you when you start a single-player game on a different chapter
- Ability to see what tier of crafting materials an item will give before salvaging it
- Ability to make Quick Join "Friends only" (Keeping out Recent Players)
- Adding boolean (AND/OR) search functionality to the auction house
- Ability to see stats on items you previously sold in the auction house
Probably not happening:
- Adding visible numbers to ability cooldowns and health/resource globes
- Duration icons for summoned creatures
- Hiding the experience bar once you reach max level
- Moving, scaling, and hiding UI elements such as the action bar and health globes
- Disabling follower dialogue (And why would you want to? Enchantress is ADORABLE!)
- Option to auto-skip dialog and cutscenes without having to hit Esc
What kinds of changes not on this list do you want to see in Diablo 3?