Fractal Design launches $110 Define R5 mid-tower case

Fractal Design has introduced the newest entry in its Define series of PC cases. The new Define R5 comes in two models—one featuring a solid side panel for $110 (£83) or a windowed side panel at $120 (£90)—and in three colors: Black, Titanium, and White. Both versions are compatible with ATX, Micro ATX and Mini ITX motherboards, and provides eight 3.5/2.5-inch hard drive bays, two 5.25-inch ODD bays, and two 2.5-inch SSD bays. Seven expansion slots give you plenty of space for components or cooling air flow.

Speaking of airflow, the case features nine "ModuVent" slots, letting PC either install more fans or keep the slots covered for more sound absorption. The front and back slots come equipped with Fractal Dynamic GP14 fans out of the box, and the front and bottom slots sport removable filters. If water cooling is more your speed, the front drive bays can be removed to accommodate a 120 to 360mm cooler, one up to 420mm in the top, or 120 to 240mm in the bottom and 120 to 140mm in the rear.

The case's front panel is a nice clean faux-brushed aluminum. Inside the sound-absorbing front-door panel (which is reversible, by the way) is a three-speed fan controller, the two 5.25 bay covers, and the easy-to-remove fan filter. Up top the case sports four USB ports—two 2.0 and two 3.0—and your standard audio output, reset button, and lights for both Power On and HDD activity.

On the sides, the case features a quick-release system that allows the left side panel to easily open and close. On the inside, there's room for graphics cards measuring up to 310mm, or 440mm if you remove the cage. Velcro straps and 20 to 35mm of space behind the motherboard plate help with cable management, and if that's not enough, pretty much everything can be ripped out and reconfigured to your heart's content.

The Define R5 looks a whole lot like its predecessor, the R4, but has small tweaks all over the place to make opening the case, building a PC, and keeping it clean a simpler process. Not bad for just more than a hundred bucks.