How to solve Fortnite Season 5's Risky Reels treasure map challenge

Head towards Tomato Town.

Fortnite’s treasure map challenges are back in Season 5 and week one asks you to follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels. This is the easiest challenge to achieve out of the four that are part of the Battle Pass exclusives. It would traditionally require you to find the map in Risky Reels but we’re gonna jump straight to the solution. Head to Risky Reels if you want to find the treasure on your own.

To start out you’ll want to aim your jump towards Tomato Town, be prepared for a lot of traffic since plenty of players will be going for this challenge during the first week.

Look just south of the building cluster to the ridge and glide over to it, you’ll see a metal shed nearby that’ll let you know you’re on the right track. Walk over to the individual patch of grass and the battle star should pop up allowing you to collect it.

That’s all there is to it, grab the star and you’ll be one step closer to completing all 7 of the weekly challenges that have started Season 5 off.