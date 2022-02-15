Discord is down again

Audio player loading…

Discord suffered a widespread outage in January, and the same thing appears to have happened again. On Tuesday, the chat application said that it was looking into "general API and session issues." PC Gamer staff members in the US and UK are unable to log in.

It's not just us: The hashtag "#discorddown" began trending on Twitter at around the same time as the company acknowledged an issue, so it does appear to be widespread.

"We're investigating reports of some issues sending messages, logging in, and accessing videos, and are working to resolve this ASAP," Discord said.

Last time this happened, Discord was quick to post updates to discordstatus.com and its Twitter account. We'll be monitoring those sources and updating this article as we learn more.