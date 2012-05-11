Diablo 3 Collector's Edition unboxing video: PC Gamer defeat the Lord of Packaging

This morning Owen and I cracked open the Diablo 3 Collector's Edition that'll soon be winging its way to fans in advance of the game's release on Tuesday. This super special version of Diablo includes the soundtrack, making-of DVD and an art book as well as exclusive in-game bonus items and Battle.net goodies.

There's also a USB Soulstone - not the most secure Soulstone that Owen has ever felt, apparently - that contains a full version of Diablo 2 plus the Lord of Destruction expansion. In the video I mistakenly say that it includes the first Diablo game as well, but this isn't the case. Check out the full unboxing below.

The Collector's Edition is now totally sold out, so the only way to get your hands on one will be to attend one of the launch events happening around the world on Monday night. If you're in the UK, this will be at HMV Oxford Street in London from 10pm.

Need something to read during the long wait? Check out our in-depth guide to Diablo's lore .