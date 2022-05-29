Crafting sequel My Time at Sandrock off to a strong start

Audio player loading…

Cartoonishly adorable crafting game My Time at Portia (opens in new tab)'s got a sequel out in early access, and My Time at Sandrock (opens in new tab) seems to have built on the reputation of Pathea Games' first title. According to site SteamDB (opens in new tab), My Time at Sandrock has already eclipsed My Time at Portia's all-timeconcurrent player record, sporting over 18,500 players on its launch day of May 26th, a solid win over Portia's lifetime best of 13,299. Today, on Saturday the 28th, Sandrock has gone to a high of 21,778 concurrent players.

My time at Sandrock is a sequel of sorts, set the next town over at seemingly the same time as at least some of the events in My Time at Portia. Sandrock, however, is a lot worse off than Portia was. Rather than just a backwater, Sandrock is actively economically depressed, struggling for success in the world.

"After accepting a job offer to become Sandrock’s newest Builder, you’ll arrive in the wild and rugged city-state, where it’s up to you and your trusty tools to restore the community to its former glory. Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters — all while saving the town from economic ruin!," says the official description.

You can find My Time at Sandrock in Early Access on Steam (opens in new tab), where it'll probably change and improve a lot over time, much like its predecessor.