Come watch us play the new Apex Legends season on Twitch!

Audio player loading…

Alright, here's the deal. You may or may not be familiar with the wonderful Nat Clayton on the PC Gamer team. Though her interests may vary and she'll give a great take on whatever game falls in her lap, she always finds her way back to Apex Legends. Respawn has stolen Nat's heart and it just so happens that she's brilliant at the game.

With the new arrival of Season 12: Defiance, Apex Legends has had some serious updates. From the temporary removal of World's Edge to a Crypto update to the addition of the new mode Control, there is a lot to cover.

Control especially has our attention. It's not the first time Respawn has had a hit new mode on its hands after it introduced the CS:GO-like Arenas back in 2021. Control is different though, slower paced but just as fun . Think of Control as closer to capture the flag as your squad of nine have to hold three crucial points for a total of 90 seconds to win. It's tense but it looks like an absolute hoot.

Nat Clayton has already broken down the highlights of the new season for you so what we're going to do on stream is experience it live with us. That's right, we're once again streaming on the PC Gamer Twitch channel. Though I, Imogen Mellor, am just about decent at Apex, Nat is truly a goddess at the game. I'm going to spend my time as her camera woman as we wrack up some kills. And by we I mean Nat.

If you're interested in seeing the hilarity unfold then you're in luck because we'll be live from 3:30pm GMT / 10:30 EST. You can come on by, ask Nat some questions about strats for the new Control mode and more. We'll see you there, legends.