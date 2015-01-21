Popular

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare trailer shows 'Exo Zombies' footage

By

Malkovich

Bill Paxton Means Business

Kevin Spacey:
Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the exo-suited zombies of corporate misdoing
That this foul deed shall smell above the earth
With carrion men, groaning for a quick nibble on Bill Paxton's arm.

[Enter John Malkovich]

John Malkovich:
What even is this shit? Why am I one of four playable characters—alongside Bill Paxton, Rose McGowan and Jon Bernthal—in a new co-op mode for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. And what idiot decided to put zombies in power armour? And who the hell is Jon Bernthal, anyway?

- Shakespeare's Julius Caeser, as reinterpreted by the events of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare's Exo Zombies mode, which is a portion of the upcoming Havoc DLC pack available on 27 January on the Xbox One, and sometime after on the PC.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
