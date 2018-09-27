Add 5TB of storage to your PC for just $105

Solid state drives are great, but nothing can beat hard drives when it comes down to raw capacity. If you want to store your entire Steam library locally, Toshiba's 5TB performance hard drive is just $105.59 on Amazon for today only. That's $36 cheaper than the MSRP, and $30 lower than the previous price.

This is a 7200 RPM drive with a 128MB cache, so it's fast enough to play games from or to use as a primary OS drive (if you can't get an SSD). The form factor is 3.5-inches, not 2.5", so it won't fit in most laptops.

You can buy the Toshiba 5TB hard drive from Amazon. It's already back-ordered until October 4, so you should probably act fast.