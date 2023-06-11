Today's Wordle hint and answer #722: Sunday, June 11

Stuck on today's Wordle and need a helping hand? You'll find a hint for today's puzzle just below, as well as a helpful assortment of tips and advice designed to improve your daily game. As luck would have it, you'll also find the answer to the June 11 (722) Wordle, just in case you're really stuck.

I could feel my heart sink in my chest as what I thought was the right word revealed nothing more than the same few greens I had before, over and over again, and this awful back and forth carried on until my very last go. Today's Wordle answer was uncovered not by skill or luck but simply because there were no other letters left to try. Thank goodness that's over.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, June 11

Today's answer is a protective word used widely to describe anything that keeps a person, part of them, or another item from harm. A sporty person could wear a mouth_____ to protect their teeth, and someone who watches over something could be said to stand _____. You'll need to find two vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #722 Wordle answer?

Let's finish the weekend with a win. The answer to the June 11 (722) Wordle is GUARD.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 10: AGAIN

AGAIN June 9: BALSA

BALSA June 8: CRUMB

CRUMB June 7: HATER

HATER June 6: SCOUT

SCOUT June 5: ENNUI

ENNUI June 4: BEAST

BEAST June 3: NANNY

NANNY June 2: HUMID

HUMID June 1: JAZZY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.