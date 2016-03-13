WWE 2K16 is out on Steam now, so here's a new trailer

Another year, another WWE – except nowadays 2K's wrestling sim actually releases for PC, albeit months after the console versions. The trailer above celebrates the official launch of WWE 2K16, which is available on Steam right now.

As Andy wrote back in February, the PC version has everything featured in the console editions, including all post-launch DLC. That includes a playable version of Arnold Schwarzenegger, which makes me want to play this even though I've never watched a wrestling match in my life.

Also included is the Legends Pack, the Future Stars Pack, the New Moves Pack and a Hall of Fame showcase. Ben Wilson was a bit ambivalent when he reviewed the predecessor last year, describing it as "a capable attempt to recapture the magic of WWE, let down by the decision not to update any single element of the console versions."