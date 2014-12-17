Writing about a prog-rock space giant in Elegy for a Dead World

Back in school we’d get creative writing prompts—dumb stuff like Bulwer-Lytton’s "It was a dark and stormy night"—and I’d just bang my head against a blank sheet of ruled paper until I wanted to cry. I hated writing prompts. I second-guessed every word I wrote.

So I wrote nonsense that usually involved Garfield or Carl Winslow from Family Matters. The stupider the story, the less anyone could ask me to defend it without looking like a fool. Being a clown is easier than being sincere. My grades probably reflected that.

I had hoped that Elegy for a Dead World, an interactive writing-prompter, would be to my creative writing ability what the camera obscura was to Renaissance artists' drawing ability. Sadly not. It’s an odd game—or I guess I should say ‘interactive art thing’ to avoid an argument—to follow up Dejobaan’s A Reckless Disregard for Gravity and Drunken Robot Pornography: three 2D sci-fi worlds to float through and write about. You can write freeform, stopping wherever you like to add a passage, or work with writing prompts. Some prompts are from poets Byron, Keats, and Shelley, others are simple story outlines.

I don’t need a computer to play Mad Libs, so the key thing is the world to explore: parallax-scrolling illustrations of dead space civilizations. They’re meant to inspire, but instead I made a game out of the idea that I was an archaeologist deciphering the workings of these civilizations. The art and sound don’t divulge enough to make that worthwhile, though. All the pipes everywhere don't reveal any kind of infrastructure—they just look cool. It’s a prompt. I’m meant to write the story, not decipher a story built into the world. So that didn't work, and I was a little disappointed: it still felt like I was banging my head against a blank page.

I did learn that I'm trained to look for clues in games, ignoring the culture of the places I visit to observe the structure. I’m not used to looking at statues and trying to guess at what the artist was thinking about; I’m used to trying to figure out which one opens the hidden door. If nothing else, Elegy for a Dead World helped me recognize one of my flaws as an observer of game worlds. But I’m still an awful creative writer.

Just like in school, any sincere attempt at meaningful fiction I make crumbles into frustrated nonsense within a couple sentences. But I gave it a shot—flip through the gallery above for my story. Other players' stories can be browsed in the game, and I assure you many of them are much better.