Weekend Game Deals - September 14, 2012

This week's best deals ► FTL, Max Payne 3, and more

FTL: Faster Than Light released at 10% off on both Steam and GOG , GameStop opened its trunk in the parking lot to reveal deals on Max Payne 3 , Killing Floor , and Amnesia , and Guild Wars 2 is 25% off at Get Games for European customers. That's just the beginning of our weekly savings spelunking expedition, so come along with me for more unnecessary analogies. And weekend deals.

Steam ► Sam & Max, Oddworld, and more

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD released today at a 30% discount, and Steam has also put together an Oddboxx bundle with all of the Oddworld games for 10.49 . Also, Train Simulator 2013.

Green Man Gaming ► 25% off everything

Use the voucher code GMG25-1BW0K-K1A3G to receive 25% off a digital download by Monday September 17th at 4 a.m. PDT. Plus, tons of Saints Row: The Third DLC is on sale! Fun fact: if you mush all the DLC together, you get Saints Row: The Fourth, the illegitimate, possibly inbred son of Saints Row: The Third. He eats K-Y Jelly.

Get Games ► Guild Wars 2

You can still get Sleeping Dogs for 25% off and Borderlands for 50% off. New this week, Guild Wars 2 25% off codes are back in stock. There's also the usual selection of pre-order and other discounts .

GameStop ► Max Payne 3, Killing Floor, Amnesia

GameStop continues to cross off every price it can , but digging through its pages of sales this week revealed some pretty darn good stuff. Here are some of my favorites:

GOG ► Diamonds of D&D

Aside from 10% off FTL: Faster Than Light , GOG has its usual themed sale. This weekend, it's all D&D deals...wait, what's this?! *Spit take.* Something new for GOG: the discounts scale with the number of games you buy. At one game, you'll get 30% off, buy two and get 33% off each, and so on up to all nine games for 65% off each. *Cleans up spit.*

Links to the individual games are below, but if you want the scaling deal, you have to go to the hub .

Amazon ► The Over-The-Top TopWare Bundle

Regular Amazon is way less fun than Labor Day Amazon -- it's pretty much back to the same 'ol, with games like Modern Warfare 2 and Civilization V on sale again. There is a new bundle sale, at least: the Over-The-Top TopWare Bundle includes 13 games. You probably don't want all 13.

GamersGate ► A horde of romance

It's the same deal as last week: a giant, colorful patchwork of box art and red discount stickers. Only a few deals stick out at me. 50% off BioShock ? Sure. 20% off To The Moon (Friday only)? Not bad. Miss Chic Romantic for only $7.48 ? Sounds goo- hey, wait a minute.

GameFly ► L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire is the highlight of GameFly's sparse list this weekend.

Let us know in the comments if you find any more great deals, and if you feel like sharing: what are you playing this weekend? It's all FTL: Faster Than Light for me. Well, not all , but lots of it.