Valve apologizes for leaking Street Fighter 5 DLC characters, including E. Honda

(Image credit: Capcom)

When E. Honda, Lucia and Poison were prematurely revealed as the next Street Fighter 5 DLC characters this week, it appeared someone at Capcom had got a bit over-excited and posted the trailer on Steam early. The sumo wrestler was out of the bag, and Capcom confirmed the news. But the error was actually Valve's, and the company has apologized for the mix-up in a Steam post.

"On Wednesday of this week there was a mix-up in the publishing process at Valve that caused a trailer to go live on Steam ahead of schedule," a Valve representative said. "The trailer includes the major reveal of Poison, Lucia, and E. Honda as characters joining the fighter roster.

"It’s a regrettable and unintentional situation, and we have already implemented measures to prevent this error from happening again. We are fans of Street Fighter ourselves and we’re sorry for the error."

You'll be able to buy the characters individually tomorrow, August 4, and the next day they'll all be in the Summer 2019 Character Bundle, which also contains an extra costume for each fighter.

Street Fighter 5 is currently offering a free trial until August 11, in case you've ever wondered what all the fuss is about. The trial includes all launch and Season 3 characters—but not E. Honda, sadly.