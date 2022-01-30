Popular

This week in PC Gaming: Life is Strange Remastered, The Hundred Year Kingdom and Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until I grow bored and decide to leave gaming to live on a farm to raise chickens or some nonsense.

This week, we're rewinding time in Life is Strange Remastered, attempting to build a conflict-free world in The Hundred Year Kingdom and avoiding contracting a deadly virus while trying to pull humanity out of the Dark Ages in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. So nothing like real life, then!

Lauren Aitken

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the deputy guides editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.
