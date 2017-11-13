The Wolfenstein 2 'Freedom Chronicles' DLC trilogy kicks off in December

The Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus season pass was announced in July as a three-part tale of American heroes—"Gunslinger" Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant, and Gerald Wilkins—undertaking to undo the Nazi war machine "from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space." Today Bethesda nailed its post-release plans down further by revealing two out of three release dates, and an acceptably tight window for the third.

Technically there are four parts, as the season pass also includes Episode Zero, released the same day as the game itself, which introduces the three new characters who are not BJ Blazkowicz. But Episode Zero was also offered as a preorder bonus, and on top of that it makes a mess of the sweet trilogy styling we've come to know and love, so I'm not going to count it.

With all that clarified, here's the rundown of what's coming and when, barring unforeseen disaster, it will arrive:

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe: December 14 - As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!

December 14 - As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space! The Diaries of Agent Silent Death: January 30 - As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!

January 30 - As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas! The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins: March 2018 - As the US Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!

Bethesda estimates that the Freedom Chronicles DLC, as the three chapters are collectively known, will add more than nine hours of gameplay to Wolfenstein 2. Technically that could mean 250 hours of exciting new Nazi-killing adventures, but I'm inclined to think that it'll be closer to around three hours each. It goes for $25/£18/€25 on Steam.