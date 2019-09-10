The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is out today, collecting the entirety of Clem's harrowing seven-year journey, as well as the spin-offs, giving you 23 episodes to play through.

If you've somehow escaped the undead narrative adventure's grasp since the series first started in 2012, it's a pretty good package. There's also ten hours of developer commentary, a documentary short and the graphic black mode that brings the game closer to its comic inspiration.

The launch of this complete edition is a little bittersweet, however, as the studio responsible for some of the best modern adventure games didn't get to see its flagship series conclude. Publisher Skybound Entertainment helped finish off the last season and is also responsible for putting together this definitive edition.

Since closing, however, the Telltale name and several licenses have been bought and the studio appears to be back in business, though under new management and without a lot of the original developers. Some have returned, though, and while the future of the resurrected studio isn't clear in regards to new games, it does at least mean the likes of Batman and The Wolf Among Us are back on sale.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is out now on the Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store.