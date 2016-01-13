The PC Gamer Show: Firaxis joins us for an XCOM 2 demo

You can find the YouTube videos embedded at the bottom of the page this week!

You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

We've got two special guests from Firaxis Games on the show today: Lead Producer Garth DeAngelis and Designer Mark Nauta.

They're here to talk XCOM 2 with us, as well as show off an early look at some gameplay. We'll also be talking about Wes' trip to CES 2016, speedrunning and the recently completed Awesome Games Done Quick marathon, and lots more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

Wes went off to CES and saw lots of VR and some talking refrigerators Awesome Games Done Quick 2016 raised $1.2 million for charity. Garth and Mark give us a live look at XCOM 2. Hard decisions and lots of death.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Special Guest: Garth DeAngelis - Lead Producer at Firaxis Games

Special Guest: Mark Nauta - Designer at Firaxis Games