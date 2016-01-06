The PC Gamer Show: games of 2016, VR, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

It's a new year and there are a whole lot of games to talk about! We'll be recapping what we got our hands on over the break, Steam's Christmas data leak, the copious amount of Oculus Rift and HTC Vive news that's just been revealed, and more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we played over the holiday break A long list of games we are excited for in 2016. What the heck happened to Steam on Christmas? More exciting VR announcements. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Will is the birthday boy.

Listen:

You can listen to it directly in the Podtrac player above, or...

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Will Chesney

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.