Telltale's Game of Thrones screenshots apparently leaked

Here are eight screenshots with an undeniable Game of Thrones flavour. According to leaker lifelower they're from Telltale's forthcoming adventure, but efforts to contact the studio to verify have been in vain thus far (we'll update if we hear back). Still, these are most definitely not from the 2012 Cyanide Studios effort, so it's tempting to assume these are indeed from the Telltale game.

The studio confirmed earlier this month that the first season will feature six episodes, and that the premiere will arrive 'soon'. No one really knows how soon 'soon' is though.