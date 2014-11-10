Telltale's Game of Thrones will include six episodes

The trickle of Game of Thrones news continues with word from Telltale Games that there will be six episodes its in upcoming series, and that the wait for it to begin will soon be over.

"Soon" is the operative word here, as Telltale said in its latest tweet that the first episode, entitled Iron From Ice, will be "premiering soon." Strictly speaking, that's no more precise than "later this year," but it does have a more optimistic ring to it, even if the year is almost over anyway. The announcement was accompanied by a rather nice hand-painted image of the famed Iron Throne.

YOUR STORY BEGINS… #GameOfThrones: A @TelltaleGames Series Episode One of Six: #IronFromIce Premiering Soon pic.twitter.com/NfuH1HCJxuNovember 10, 2014

Are you braced?