Star Wars Battlefront arrives on Steam and GOG, as May the 4th sales begin

Pandemic's 2004 game Star Wars Battlefront has come to Steam and GOG , as Star Wars Day approaches. While Battlefront 2 has been on Steam for a long time, this is kind of a surprise—there are some key differences between each game, particularly in the choice of maps, but I doubt many people expected this 14 year-old shooter to pop up in 2019. User AnthonyBF2 has created a guide for getting online with the game, if you're keen. It's got a launch discount on both Steam and GOG, too.

Rhen Var lives! Though you could always download the maps from the first game with the Conversion Pack mod for Battlefront 2.

Despite DICE's Battlefront games looking gorgeous, their limited options for playing against the AI is such a downside for me—the original Battlefront games weren't the best shooters or space combat games, but the battles felt enormous, and hopping into a ship and taking off never lost its magic.

Star Wars Day is named as such, of course, based on the sweaty pun 'May the 4th be with you', and it means loads of Star Wars games will be on-sale on both Steam (expect those deals to go live later today) and GOG. Star Wars fans probably know which are the essential purchases, given that most of the great games based on that universe are ancient history, now. KOTOR 1 and 2, the Jedi Knight series, the X-Wing series, Republic Commando and Rogue Squadron are all safe bets. Peruse our best Star Wars games list for more recommendations.

EA, meanwhile, is adding all of these to its Origin Access monthly subscription service tomorrow, May 3rd, including the ckassic Battlefront:

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Battlefront (Classic, 2004)

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars – Dark Forces

Star Wars Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Star Wars Starfighter

Star Wars Episode I Racer

Star Wars Rebellion

We are long overdue a great new Star Wars game. Could Jedi Fallen Order be it?

