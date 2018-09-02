Shovel Knight double expansion coming in April, including a local multiplayer 'showdown' mode

Shovel Knight's final two expansions will launch in April—and one of them is a newly-announced, local multiplayer add-on called Showdown.

Showdown will bring together all the key heroes and villains of Shovel Knight (16 of them), and some of them are playable for the first time. You can brawl one-on-one with a friend, with up to four players in a free-for-all, or in teams against each other or AI opponents, taking on modes such as Gem Clash and Showdown.

The expansion also has a story mode, which is customised to each character, and includes mini games and and all-new final encounter.

Showdown will be free for all owners of any edition of Shovel Knight, but it will also release as a standalone game. Developer Yacht Club Games has not yet announced a price for the standalone version.

You can watch ten minutes of gameplay, courtesy of IGN, below.

It's out on April 9 alongside the King of Cards expansion, which adds a card game, naturally, but it's a full campaign in its own right. You control King Knight on a thirty-stage adventure that spans four different worlds. That, too, will be free to owners of the base game, and will also be a standalone game.