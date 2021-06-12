Don't play Guilty Gear Strive in 4k, ask developers

Anime fighter Guilty Gear Strive launched yesterday to immediate "very positive" reviews. However, a few hours before launch, developer Arc System Works had to post a warning on the Steam page asking players not to run the game in 4k.

While the game does support 4k resolutions, they explain, "the game is experiencing severe slowdowns during specific situations in battle (generally when counter-hitting), and during specific scenes in Story Mode." Players hoping to mitigate this issue can try running their game at the lowest possible graphics quality.

Arc System Works have experienced some troubled development before with Strive. Back in March, they chose to delay the game after players criticised practical issues with the lobby UI during its open beta. The lobby is something some commenters on Steam are still unhappy with in the current release, even among a majority of positive reviews.

Arc System Works have been making the Guilty Gear series of games since the original Guilty Gear released in 1998, with Guilty Gear Strive reflecting a shift in focus. In 2018, creator Daisuke Ishiwatari said that the next game in the series had to be less "complicated" if Arc System Works wanted to be welcoming to new players. Strive is that game—though it's at least complicated enough to bring people's computers to a halt, until the developers are hopefully able to patch that issue out.

Guilty Gear Strive is available on Steam for £54.99.