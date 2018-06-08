Watch The PC Gaming Show here

The PC Gaming Show is over! Our annual E3 showcase revealed new games, trailers, and featured interviews with some of PC gaming's most interesting devs. You can watch the full show above, and all of the individual trailers and interviews below. You can also find all the trailers and announcements in our news feed, and in our features on Morning Star, Maneater, Neo Cab, and Overwhelm.

Thank you to Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward for their impeccable hosting, to all the developers who brought their games and made it great, and to all the viewers at The Wiltern theater and streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook, and Steam.

Another special thanks to this year's sponsors: Oculus Rift, Acer, Improbable, Tripwire Interactive, Stardock Entertainment, Frontier, Team 17, and Drake's Cakes, without which PC gaming wouldn't have an official E3 presence.

See all the segments from this year's PC Gaming Show below:

