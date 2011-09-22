Minecraft 1.9 pre-release now available. Features big-nosed NPCs

Earlier today, Notch tweeted that Minecraft 1.9 will be available to download this afternoon. Now we have a download link! Prepare yourself for Minecraft NPCs!

Jeb, another Minecraft developer, has just tweeted a download link . Click it! It's for the pre-release build but Craig hasn't encountered any issues in his five minutes of play.

He did however, make a friend.

Craig discovered this NPC in a quaint village. He looks like a nice chap, but according to Craig he "didn't seem to have much going for him." Seems a bit harsh to me.

Let us know what you discover in Minecraft 1.9. Find someone with a bigger nose than Craig's chum and we might send you a prize. Maybe.