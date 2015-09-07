Mario Kart comes to PC, as a GTA V mod

There's one reliable truth about moddable video games: at some point Mario will make an appearance. That holds true in GTA V, where the combination of two mods allows players to burn around Los Santos as if it were a Mario Kart track. A Mario Kart track where you can ruthlessly mow down pedestrians.

The video above (the work of YouTuber TheGuitarjammer) demonstrates both the Mario Mask mod and a Kart mod in action. Neither are that impressive alone – and unfortunately the inability to mod GTA V's online component means there won't be any championships against friends – but it had to happen, didn't it? It's about time, really.

Cheers, VG247.