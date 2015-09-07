Popular

Mario Kart comes to PC, as a GTA V mod

By

There's one reliable truth about moddable video games: at some point Mario will make an appearance. That holds true in GTA V, where the combination of two mods allows players to burn around Los Santos as if it were a Mario Kart track. A Mario Kart track where you can ruthlessly mow down pedestrians.

The video above (the work of YouTuber TheGuitarjammer) demonstrates both the Mario Mask mod and a Kart mod in action. Neither are that impressive alone – and unfortunately the inability to mod GTA V's online component means there won't be any championships against friends – but it had to happen, didn't it? It's about time, really.

Cheers, VG247.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
