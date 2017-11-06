Injustice 2 PC beta is live (Updated)

Update 2: It's live! The Injustice 2 online beta features 1v1 multiplayer brawls with "all stages and DLC characters up to Raiden" available to play. The beta will run until November 10, followed shortly thereafter by the full release on November 14. Here are the system requirements:

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz Memory: It's actually not listed under the minimum spec, but you really should have at least 8GB RAM these days

It's actually not listed under the minimum spec, but you really should have at least 8GB RAM these days Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050/ AMD Radeon HD 7850 or AMD Radeon RX 550

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 570 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050/ AMD Radeon HD 7850 or AMD Radeon RX 550 DirectX: Version 1

Version 1 Network: Broadband Internet connection



Recommended:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3-2100, 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i3-2100, 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or RX 570

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or RX 570 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

The PC beta for #injustice2 is now live!

Update: After Injustice 2 was announced for PC yesterday, it seems the superhero fighter's PC beta will not arrive today as expected.

"The PC beta will NOT begin tomorrow," so says the game's official Twitter feed. "Stay tuned for more information!"

The PC beta will NOT begin tomorrow.

We'll update as and when we know more.

Original story:

Last month, a couple of European online retailers appeared to let slip that the then console-exclusive Injustice 2 was coming to PC. Today, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have confirmed this to be true.



Following its well received console iteration , PC players can now look forward to filling the boots of Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Batman, Aquaman, The Flash and more at some point "this Autumn" on Steam and the Windows Store. When they do, players will get to grips with a story mode, online multiplayer guilds, and an "ever-changing Multiverse", that's packed with Justice League and DC figureheads alike.

From earlier this year, here's the Injustice 2 launch trailer:

Fancy that? Injustice 2's PC beta kicks off tomorrow—and while it's not got a Steam page at the time of writing, Warner Bros. suggests that's where players can expect to get in early.

More information on Injustice 2 be found via its official site.