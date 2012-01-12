HOORAY: STALKER 2 development to continue in spite of recent closure talk

Against all odds, STALKER 2 has risen from the grave. Or, well, the probable grave - given recent talk of closure and the dev team being " almost completely dissolved ." It would appear, however, that rumors of STALKER 2's death have been greatly exaggerated. Straight from the official Facebook page of the horse's mouth:

"The Stalker team is extremely happy! Why? Because we are continuing work on Stalker 2 after the holidays."

So dry your radiation-tinged tears. The Zone lives on to brutally murder you another day. I have, however, gone ahead and contacted GSC in hopes of finding out whether development's proceeding full steam ahead or in the emaciated fingers of a dedicated skeleton crew. Here's hoping for the former.