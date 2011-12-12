STALKER dev GSC will "do its best to continue" in spite of probable closure

Late last week, the PC gaming world emitted a collective gasp as STALKER dev GSC Game World went nuclear . Since then, very loud whispers have suggested that the team is "almost completely dissolved" - a sentiment that doesn't exactly inspire hope. GSC, however, hasn't gone completely silent just yet.

"We will do our best to continue. However, at this moment, nothing is certain," the developer tweeted , also noting that its website, forum, and store will remain operational for the time being.

