Gotham City Impostors release date set for January 2012

Gotham City Impostors is a multiplayer shooter in which gangs of amateurs dress up as poorly conceived and possibly drunk versions of their favourite DC superheroes and villains to do battle. The idea is that they're ordinary people with ordinary lives looking to vent their frustrations in combat. Fights take place in hastily knocked up arenas based on famous Batman locations, but only when the superheroes are off saving lives in another part of town.

Gotham City Impostors now has a release date, January 10 next year, when it'll be available as a download title only. Find out more on the Gotham City Impostors site.