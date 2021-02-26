Fortnite's unstoppable crossovers continue with a Batman comic series

Na na na na na na na na na Batman's getting a Fortnite comic book series. This is a not-unsurprising addition to the ever-expanding world of Fortnite crossovers, with DC having been willing to insert the caped crusader in any number of other worlds for many decades: I particularly remember the Batman vs Aliens ones from my youth, which weren't very good, but definitely better than the one where Batman helped the Power Rangers out. And Batman himself has been in Fortnite since late last year.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will be a six-issue miniseries releasing in stores and digitally on April 20, 2021, after which subsequent issues will ship... twice monthly, with the final issue on July 6. Needless to say each issue also has a variant cover (I got fooled by those when I was young too, thanks Todd McFarlane), and more interestingly comes with a redeemable code for DC-themed items in Fortnite. The first outfit is 'Rebirth Harley Quinn', and players who collect all six get an Armoured Batman Zero outfit in Fortnite.

(Image credit: DC Comics)



“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” says series writer Christos Gage. ”After speaking with Donald Mustard and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

Perhaps we will discover that the Joker's actually behind all that poison gas on the island. Anyway, the plot summary is that a big tear in reality sucks Batman into the world of Fortnite, where one of the greatest comic characters ever concieved will, and I quote, "come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more."

The world's greatest detective will no doubt have his work cut out trying to untangle the mystery of the chicken dinn... sorry, zero point. Apparently the multiverse itself is under threat, though that's probably just the sound of Epic signing off on its next collaboration with Britney Spears.

The whole series and the items will be chucked-into DC's subs program, if you're a member, so there's that. Here's the official site with extra info and some art. Whatever, it can't be as bad as Grant Morrison's run.