With Forntite season 4, Epic has added an entire roster of Marvel characters that you can earn skins for. Chief among these is Wolverine, the clawed X-Men member himself. Even better, it's the yellow and black look (plus a brown "classic" style) that you'd recognize from the comics. Instead of earning the Wolverine skin by leveling up your battle pass, Fortnite players need to finish each Wolverine challenge as they come out.

That's easier said than done, so we've whipped up this guide on how to complete the Fortnite Wolverine challenges and get the skin. Then you'll be snikt'ing in no time.

How to start the Fortnite Wolverine challenges

First, you can only access the Wolverine challenges by buying the season 4 battle pass. That obviously gets you access to all the skins (well, the chance to earn them), but it also gets you access to each Marvel characters' "Awakening Challenges" and the Wolverine challenges. Once you've got that, you can always access the Wolverine challenges from the battle pass menu.

There's only one Wolverine challenge so far:





Click the link for the guide.

New Wolverine challenges will be added periodically, and we'll update this challenge hub each time. We'll also be writing guides for each Marvel character's Awakening Challenges.

