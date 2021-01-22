Endless Legend, Space and Dungeon are free to try all weekend

Endless Legend, Endless Space 2 and Dungeon Of The Endless are free to try out this weekend, with 75% off most of the developer's catalogue if you decide to keep 'em.

Taking over from the studio's Endless Day birthday tradition, Amplitude kicked of an Amplified 10-year anniversary weekend with a wave of announcements for its broad, genre-spanning "Endless" series of games—starting with definitive editions containing new original soundtrack releases and a small helping of DLC.

Before taking the plunge, however, you can try out all three games on Steam for free until Monday 10am PST / 6pm GMT. They're all pretty good games, too, sharing loose narrative hooks in the same universe played out across different genres—whether it's Endless Legend's fantasy take on Sid Meier's Civilisation or hybrid tower-defence roguelike Dungeon Of The Endless. Those definitive releases are also included in a developer-wide 75% discount lasting through Monday.

Endless Legend and Endless Space 2 are also getting new DLC drops. Monstrous Tales and Dark Matter add new stories focussing on the fantastical monsters and lurking aliens undercutting their respective games.

Amplitude has also been streaming all through this week, with announcements and rewards viewable over on its Games2Gether community website. It'll be showing off more of promising Civ-like Humankind later this afternoon, but (for whatever reason) the studio is also giving away free copies of Virtua Fighter 2 for connecting your Steam and G2G accounts.