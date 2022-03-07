How to complete Blaidd's quest in Elden Ring

Stuck trying to complete the Elden Ring Blaidd quest? Or maybe you're trying to figure out if you can get your hands on his wolf-like armor set. Blaidd is just one of many NPCs you'll meet throughout the Lands Between. Some might not seem significant when you first meet them, but you could miss out on interesting lore or valuable items if you're not diligent.

You'll likely run into Blaidd a few times during your exploration, but you can get started with his quest fairly early on. If you're after Blaidd's armor , however, you'll need to wait until later in the game—and once you've completed a whole separate questline—before you can get it. Here's what you need to know about Blaidd in Elden Ring, including how to start his quest, and where to get his armor.

There are some minor spoilers ahead so click away now if you're unsure.

Elden Ring Blaidd quest: Where to find Darriwil

Blaidd is initially found in the Mistwood Ruins in West Limgrave. You need to speak to the merchant Kale at the Church of Elleh after your first visit to the ruins to receive the "snap" gesture needed to get the wolf man down from the tower (Blaidd). Once you've done that, speak to him and he'll tell you that he's looking for Darriwil.

As it happens, Darriwil is found to the south, at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol. So fast travel to the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace, then head to the location on the map below. Step into the centre of the big circular stone area and examine the glowing disc in the middle to enter.

You can summon Blaidd with his Elden Ring Spirit Ash to help you with this fight—his yellow summon sign is on the ground, close to the glowing circle where you arrived. You don't need to summon him though, just defeating Darriwil will complete this step of the quest. You also get the Bloodhound's Fang curved greatsword as a reward.

Speak to Blaidd again, this time outside of the Evergaol. He'll give you a Somber Smithing Stone (2), but keep talking to him until he mentions a blacksmith. When you reach that area later on—just before Caria Manor in West Liurnia—and speak to Iji, you can say that Blaidd sent you. Doing so unlocks the Carian Filigreed Crest, an Elden Ring talisman that lowers FP consumed by skills.

How to get Blaidd's armor

If you've got your heart set on Blaidd's armor, you've got quite a bit to do first. You'll need to complete another quest, in which the wolf-man features quite heavily. Our Elden Ring Ranni quest guide should help you out with each of the steps.

Once you've completed Ranni's quest and got the Dark Moon Greatsword from her, return to Ranni's Rise and you should find Blaidd outside, though he's now hostile towards you. Defeating him rewards you with Blaidd's set and his greatsword. The Black Wolf Mask to complete the set is found on a corpse behind Seluvis's Rise, nearby.